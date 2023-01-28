Clean your pearly whites with Aquasonic’s rechargeable electric toothbrush at $30 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Aquasonic Ultra Whitening Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $29.99 shipped in all colors. Down from $40, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since early December when it hit $25, saving you 25% from its normal going rate. This toothbrush will help keep your pearly whites clean thanks to its 40,000 vibrations per minute motor. There are four operation modes, a smart timer, and a travel case included with purchase. Plus, it charges wirelessly and comes with eight total toothbrush heads so you have replacements on hand when it’s time to swap out to a new one. So, if you’re trying to keep your oral care in better condition for 2023, then picking up an electric toothbrush is a great way to do just that. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 75-count Plackers to clean between your teeth. Sporting a twin-line design, this flosser traps debris from between your teeth and easily pulls it out. At just $2 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

Keep your new toothbrush protected when traveling when you pick up this leather toiletry bag that’s on sale for $32 right now. As another Gold Box, you won’t be able to score this deal after today, so be sure to act fast before you head on your next vacation. Plus, there’s other leather goods like journals, bags, and more on sale from $11 in the Gold Box, so swing by and check out everything discounted before heading out today.

Aquasonic Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

Beauty, brains and power. AquaSonic Vibe series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology in sleek awe-inducing colors. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibration per minute, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads, and a travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 waterproof design. We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Vibe Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Vibe Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth, and one for improving gum health.

