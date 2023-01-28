Add this leather toiletry bag to your travel kit at $32 (23% off), today only on Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RusticTown (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its handmade leather bags, journals, and more from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Leather Toiletry Bag for $31.99. Down from $40, today’s deal saves 23% on Amazon and marks the best price that we’ve seen in over six months. This bag is gender-neutral and can be used by all to keep toiletries organized when traveling this year. Designed to store your deodorant, shaving cream, razor, comb, and more, the interior of this bag measures 10x5x6 inches and there are two separate waterproof-lined compartments to keep your items in. Check out Amazon for more deals then head below for more.

We recommend using a bit of your savings to pick up this tech organizer to keep your cables, chargers, and other stuff neat and tidy while traveling. I use a similar one and it’s nice to always have my cables and chargers in a bag and ready to go. Coming in at $13 on Amazon, you’ll find two layers and areas for storing multiple things in the organizer.

If your travels bring you to a campground, then be sure to have Anker’s multi-port PowerHouse 289Wh portable power station on hand. It features both AC and USB outputs, including a 60W USB-C port to charge your gear while off-grid. Plus, it’s down to $200 right now, while it normally retails for $345. drops from $345 to $200 today

Rustic Town Leather Toiletry Bag features:

Business appointments across the country? Long day at the office filled with meetings? Beach vacations ahead? Our Dopp kit will help you keep it fresh, stylish, and neat. Anywhere you choose to go. The Bag can be used as a cosmetic bag, It has multiple compartments to organize all your cosmetic items. It keeps the travel necessities well-sorted and easily viewable, perfect for all essential things. How many times have we all struggled with looking for that perfect gift that is going to be loved by the receiver? Our Toiletry Bag is a perfect gift for somebody you care for. Or just for yourself. Or why not both?

