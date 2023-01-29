Save 28% on CORSAIR’s K70 RGB PRO Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at low of $130

Amazon is now offering the latest CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 28% discount, or a solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before. Coming equipped with CORSAIR’s OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches, the K70 PRO RGB will have “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel, guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90. Instead of the Optical-Mechanical switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse as well? We’re currently tracking the latest ASUS Chakram X Gaming Mouse marked down to an all-time low of $130. You will have three different ways to connect this mouse to your computer thanks to its support for a 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection. The ROG AimPoint optical sensor will allow for a DPI of up to 36,000 with 8,000Hz polling ensuring precision. There is even a programmable joystick that can provide digital or analog controls in your games alongside the hot-swap compatible mechanical switches.

CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers cutting-edge performance, equipped with hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches and CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. Win in style with an iconic aluminum frame and dynamic per-key RGB backlighting topped by durable PBT double-shot keycaps, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!