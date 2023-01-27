ASUS’ ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse featuring tri-mode connectivity returns to low of $130

Amazon is currently offering the latest ASUS ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 19% discount, or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen only once before. This is also only the third price drop to date. You will have three different ways to connect this mouse to your computer thanks to its support for a 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connection. The ROG AimPoint optical sensor will allow for a DPI of up to 36,000 with 8,000Hz polling ensuring precision. There is even a programmable joystick that can provide digital or analog controls in your games alongside the hot-swap compatible mechanical switches. When you’re using this mouse wirelessly, you can expect up to 114 hours of battery life with Qi wireless charging support for a wire-free gaming setup. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re looking for a more basic wireless gaming mouse, then you may be interested in the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED for $32.50. Here you’ll have up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery so you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging with the mouse weighing only 99g. The HERO 12K sensor is said to deliver “up to 10x the power efficiency over other gaming mice” with 400 IPS precision. The USB receiver for the mouse can even be stored internally while traveling so as to not lose it. The G Hub software can customize the buttons to do various actions with the design of the mouse made for long-term comfort.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your mouse? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $129.50, the second-best price to date. The K70 PRO MINI comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The SLIPSTREAM wireless technology includes compatibility with PC, Mac, Xbox, and Playstation with Bluetooth support for even further platform compatibility.

ASUS ROG Chakram X Gaming Mouse features:

ROG AimPoint optical sensor: Next-gen 36,000 dpi sensor with 8000 Hz polling rate for ultimate precision

Tri-mode connectivity: Flexibility with wired USB, low-latency 2.4 GHz RF, plus a Bluetooth mode to pair up to three devices

Push-Fit Switch Socket II: Hot-swap compatibility with 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical micro switches enable variable click force and extend lifespan

More control at your fingertips: Seven buttons and four-way directional joystick offer a total of 11 programmable buttons for versatile hotkey functions

