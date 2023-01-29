Save $200 on Skytech’s latest RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop at the all-time low of $1,800

Amazon is now offering the all-new Skytech Azure Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,799.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Launching for $2,000, this solid $200 price drop is among the first discounts we’ve seen on a pre-built system with an RTX 40-series graphics card. Here you’ll receive a gaming desktop equipped with a previous-generation Ryzen 7 5800X processor and the all-new RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. These working together will allow for high frame rate 1440p gaming even at high graphical settings. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of NVMe SSD storage being enough for a game library, but you will likely expand it later on. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,206. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. You’ll also want a nice gaming monitor to fully utilize your new desktop. We’re currently tracking the AOC Agon Pro 27-inch 1440p 170Hz League of Legends Edition Gaming Monitor marked down to $368, the new all-time low. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium, you will be able to experience a smooth gaming experience with no tearing. You also will get the benefit of minimal bezels for an immersive experience when using multiple monitors. The VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification means you can play games with enhanced contrast and colors. This monitor is perfect for the League of Legends fan with its black and gold highlights.

Skytech Azure Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Azure lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Azure gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

