AOC’s League of Legends Edition 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor falls to low of $368

Amazon is now offering the AOC Agon PRO 27-inch 1440p 170Hz League of Legends Editon Gaming Monitor for $367.99 shipped. Normally going for $460, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, Adaptive Sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium, you will be able to experience a smooth gaming experience with no tearing. You also will get the benefit of minimal bezels for an immersive experience when using multiple monitors. The VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification means you can play games with enhanced contrast and colors. This monitor is perfect for the League of Legends fan with its black and gold highlights. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $63 after clipping the on-page coupon. Though ultrawide is in its name, it can hold essentially any monitor. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside your monitor? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $129.50, the new second-best price. The K70 PRO MINI comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The SLIPSTREAM wireless technology includes compatibility with PC, Mac, Xbox, and Playstation with Bluetooth support for even further platform compatibility.

AOC Agon PRO 27-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor features:

This stunning AOC monitor is revamped in the style of the most popular eSport in the world and clearly stands out from your average display. League of Legends is represented in every aspect – from the iconic Hextech design and logo to optimized game settings. In-game visuals achieve their fullest potential from the combination of AOC’s monitor expertise with the creators of League of Legends, Riot Games.

