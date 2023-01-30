Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare discounts starting at $37.50 (Reg. $49+)

Marking some of the first chances to save across all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases, both Amazon and Best Buy are now delivering rare discounts on the accessory lineup. Shipping is free across the board from either retailer, too. Everything in the sale starts from $37.50, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 20% off or more. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

Also on sale through the end of the day, Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My has now dropped down to $47.99 in midnight, delivering the second-best prices to date. You’d more regularly pay $59 for the in-house accessory, with today’s offer arriving at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. There was a brief sale a bit ago that had one color marked down for less for a few hours, but this is the best otherwise.

Having been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

