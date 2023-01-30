Walmart clears out cellular Apple Watch Series 7 styles at $249 all-time lows (Save $250)

Walmart is now clearing out Apple Series 7 models for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Dropping the GPS + Cellular 41mm Green aluminum style to $249 shipped, this is well below its original $499 going rate. Today’s offer not only amounts to $250 in savings for the new condition model, but also undercuts previous refurbished discounts. It’s a notable chance to lock-in some clearance pricing on quite the capable wearable.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

A new work week is now underway, and our Apple guide is packed with some fresh discounts now that the ball is rolling today. There are some price cuts up for grabs on everything from M2 iPad Pros to official accessories, not to mention the latest MacBooks and Mac mini and so much more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

