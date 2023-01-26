Govee’s RGBIC smart night light and speaker upgrades the nightstand at $50 (Reg. $100)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $100 $50
Govee RGBIC Smart Night Light

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Night Light for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This regularly $100 smart lamp just hit Amazon at the tail end of 2023 and has only seen a few price drops since. Today’s deal is $10 under the previous deal price with a solid 50% in savings for the lowest price we can find. This hybrid nightstand companion is described as an RGBIC ambient light, sleep sound machine, alarm clock, and Bluetooth speaker in one. There are 21 built-in sounds to choose from, 54 animated scene modes for the multi-color light (you can tap the top of the egg design for various lighting effects as well), stream songs over Bluetooth, and it ships with the charging base. Like most Govee smart lighting solutions, the app allows for a plethora of customizations – users can use a feature called finger sketch to effectively design their own light patterns and the like, for example. More details below. 

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of Amazon’s Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp. This one is equally as geared towards families and kids with a smart feature set, multicolor action, customizations, timers, and lighting-based reminders: “as the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” It sells for $30 shipped

Looking ahead to add some ambiance to your outdoor space this spring and summer? One of the best options on the market just went on sale with the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip now seeing a rare price drop down to $66 shipped. The regularly $130 solution is one of our favorite options in the product category and you can take a closer look as part of this morning’s deal coverage. Then swing by our smart home hub for more. 

Govee RGBIC Smart Night Light features:

  • Rich in Features: The Govee night light is an RGBIC ambient light, sleep sound machine, alarm clock, and Bluetooth speaker in one device. This kids lamp will be great happy New Year decorations 2023.
  • Soothing White Noise: Unwind with white noise to lull your baby to sleep. Choose from 21 sounds for maximum relaxation. This baby sound machine provides a more soothing bedtime for kids.
  • Stunning RGBIC Color: 54 animated scene modes are designed to captivate your children and pique their curiosity. A fascinating display of colors will appear on the smart night light. This awesome kids table lamp will be a great New Year gift

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DODOcase goes 20% off sitewide: Leather and suede iPad ...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupho...
Duluth Trading Company cuts 25% off sitewide: Spring ja...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Lo...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac goes on sale for first ti...
Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, R...
Google’s refreshed mesh WiFi system falls to new ...
Converse drops new markdowns up to 50% off with deals f...
Load more...
Show More Comments