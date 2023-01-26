Govee’s RGBIC smart night light and speaker upgrades the nightstand at $50 (Reg. $100)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its RGBIC Smart Night Light for $49.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This regularly $100 smart lamp just hit Amazon at the tail end of 2023 and has only seen a few price drops since. Today’s deal is $10 under the previous deal price with a solid 50% in savings for the lowest price we can find. This hybrid nightstand companion is described as an RGBIC ambient light, sleep sound machine, alarm clock, and Bluetooth speaker in one. There are 21 built-in sounds to choose from, 54 animated scene modes for the multi-color light (you can tap the top of the egg design for various lighting effects as well), stream songs over Bluetooth, and it ships with the charging base. Like most Govee smart lighting solutions, the app allows for a plethora of customizations – users can use a feature called finger sketch to effectively design their own light patterns and the like, for example. More details below.

An obvious lower-cost alternative comes by way of Amazon’s Echo Glow multicolor smart lamp. This one is equally as geared towards families and kids with a smart feature set, multicolor action, customizations, timers, and lighting-based reminders: “as the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” It sells for $30 shipped.

Looking ahead to add some ambiance to your outdoor space this spring and summer? One of the best options on the market just went on sale with the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip now seeing a rare price drop down to $66 shipped. The regularly $130 solution is one of our favorite options in the product category and you can take a closer look as part of this morning’s deal coverage. Then swing by our smart home hub for more.

Govee RGBIC Smart Night Light features:

Rich in Features: The Govee night light is an RGBIC ambient light, sleep sound machine, alarm clock, and Bluetooth speaker in one device. This kids lamp will be great happy New Year decorations 2023.

Soothing White Noise: Unwind with white noise to lull your baby to sleep. Choose from 21 sounds for maximum relaxation. This baby sound machine provides a more soothing bedtime for kids.

Stunning RGBIC Color: 54 animated scene modes are designed to captivate your children and pique their curiosity. A fascinating display of colors will appear on the smart night light. This awesome kids table lamp will be a great New Year gift

