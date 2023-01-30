New low hits OontZ’s latest Clip Wireless Portable Speaker at just $20.50 (32% off)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30 $20.50
OontZ Clip Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The official Cambridge Soundworks Amazon storefront is now offering the OontZ Clip Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $20.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $30, this is 32% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This model hit Amazon a couple months ago and today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked since. If you’re looking for an ultra-portable model you can use as easily in the shower as you can on winter adventures and at the pool this summer, this IPX7 waterproof model is worth a look at this price. The 100-foot Bluetooth range is accompanied by the included carabiner clip so you can easily attach it to a backpack or something of that nature as well. More details below. 

When it comes to affordable Bluetooth speakers, the Oontz lineup has been one of the most popular options for years across a range of designs and sizes. One even more affordable option is its Angle Solo that is now selling for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. Typically closer to $20 these days, this one provides another ultra-portable option, with a wrist strap as opposed to the carabiner clip. 

Check out our hands-on view of Marshall’s new III series vinyl-covered speakers, then dive into the deals we are tracking on these Sony options. If you prefer to go with a big brand name option, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of models starting with the $48 EXTRA BASS variants through to the latest X-series models and some of the more high-end 360 Reality options. All of the details you need are right here

OontZ Clip Bluetooth Speaker features:

The OontZ Clip is the perfect Bluetooth speaker, indoors or out. With built in carabiner just clip it on and never be without your music again. Surprisingly loud and distortion-free even at max volume – this powerful yet compact speaker is the perfect companion days out. Moreover, as its IPX7 waterproof and dustproof you can relax in any environment.

