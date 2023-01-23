Amazon offers up to 50% off Sony Bluetooth speakers from $48: 2022 models, and more

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $48

Amazon has now kicked off a new Sony Bluetooth speaker sale delivering up to 50% in savings a range of different models. With free shipping across the board, pricing starts from $48 on the more compact and portable models and ranges up to nearly $600 for the high-end 360 Reality variants. Many of the deals we see on tap here today are either matching the Amazon all-time lows or very close to them with some offers carrying straight over from the holiday price drops back in December 2022. Some of which include the X-series model we took a closer at for review last year where we said they are among the summer’s best portable models out there. Head below for some top picks from the Sony sale. 

Amazon Sony Bluetooth speaker sale:

You’ll also want to check out this new Amazon all-time low we spotted on Samsung’s 2022 karaoke party Sound Tower speaker. But if you’re in the market for some more affordable Bluetooth audio, these Tribit deals that are still kicking around at Amazon start from $35 and deliver up to 50% in savings. All of the details you need are right here and you’ll find even more in our portable Bluetooth speaker hub

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series features:

  • Lightweight design with an easy to carry strap for maximum portability
  • IP67 waterproof and dustproof paired with a shockproof design
  • Line shaped diffuser distributes music evenly across a wide sound stage
  • X-Balanced speakers for powerful bass and crisp sound
  • Dual passive radiators reproduce powerful bass notes.
  • Up to 16 hours of playing time, plus quick charging

