Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD cards return to Amazon lows: 256GB $22.50 or 512GB $50

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $49.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2021 at $109 and since dropped down to settle at a $75 regular price. Currently matched directly from Samsung, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low at about $15 under the discounts we saw just ahead of the holidays last year. This is the lowest price we can find on the up to 160MB/s memory card solution that makes for a notable addition to your drone, Nintendo Switch, or camera kit (among many other things). It features U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, A2 app loading comparable to most of the modern options out there, and Samsung’s 6-proof protection against the elements. It can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater” alongside delivering safeguards against extreme temperatures, x-rays, magnets, and drops with a 10-year limited warranty attached. Check out our hands-on review of the brand’s latest speed-focused collection right here and head below for more details.

You can alternatively drop down to the 256GB Samsung PRO Plus model to save even more. Fortunately, this model has also returned to the Amazon all-time low at $22.50 Prime shipped as well. More recently sitting in the $27 or more range, this one originally launched at $55 and is now sitting at one of the best prices we have ever tracked.

While we are talking ultra-portable storage solutions, if you prefer something in the flash drive category you can use with laptops, tablets, and more, your latest roundup is worth a look. Starting from $18 Prime shipped, you’ll find a range of options from more casual solutions to all-metal 1TB variants from brands like Samsung, SanDisk, and more right here.

Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.

Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s, let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.

Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!