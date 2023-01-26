Upgrade your EDC with some flash drive storage deals from $18: SanDisk dual, Lightning, more

B&H is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-C Flash Drive for $22.79 with free shipping in orders over $35. However you will also find a couple well-rated Amazon third-party sellers that now have it down at $22.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $43, it more typically carries a $25 to $29 price at Amazon and mode like $35 at B&H. Today’s deal is just a couple bucks above the lowest we have ever tracked and the best price we can find. A notable options for bringing 256GB of ultra-portable storage to your EDC, keychain or otherwise, this model features reversible dual USB-C and USB-A connectivity for use with the most modern Apple machines and older devices you might bump into. Its USB 3.1 Gen 1 150MB/s speeds certainly can’t keep up with models like the Kingston DataTraveler Max, but that one sells for around $38 on sale and doest include the dual connectivity. Head below for more details.

More flash drive deals:

If it’s the portable SSD storage your EDC needs this year, check out the deal we spotted this morning on the Samsung T7 2TB model. This was one of the most popular pieces of kit among 9to5Toys readers last year and it is now sitting at its second-best price ever on Amazon. Everything you need to know about this deal before the price jumps back up is right here and you’ll find even more portable SSD deals here.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive Go features:

The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers(2) | (2) Mobile device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support. See the official SanDisk website for a list of compatible devices.

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone(2)

Automatically back up photos with SanDisk Memory Zone app(3) | (3) Download and installation of SanDisk Memory Zone app required.

High-performance USB 3.1 Gen 1 drive with 150MB/s read speeds

