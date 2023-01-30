Save $764 on ViewSonic’s 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector at new low of $2,000

Amazon is now offering the ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,764, this 28% discount, or solid $764 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The X2000B-4K can project a screen up to 150 inches with the 2,000-lumens of brightness thanks to the laser light source which is said to last up to 20,000 hours of use. Unlike some other 4K projectors on the market, this one is truly 4K with 8.3 million addressable pixels so you can watch movies and shows in the highest quality. In terms of color performance, you can expect 125% coverage of the Rec. 709 color space with support for HDR10 content playback. If you’d prefer to not have dedicated speakers, you can use the integrated dual Harman Kardon 50W drivers which support Dolby and DTS content. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 Laser Projector for $1,900. This short throw projector can display a screen up to 120 inches which is slightly lower than the ViewSonic above and drops the resolution down to 1080p. There is similar support for HDR/HLG for better colors and contrast though. Android TV is built-in here to give you access to streaming apps as well alongside a custom-designed Yamaha 2.1 speaker system. There is also an integrated Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices to share on the big screen.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your existing TV instead? We’re currently tracking the 75-inch Samsung Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV marked down to $1,998, the best price we’ve seen in months. For those unfamiliar with The Frame lineup, you’re looking at the latest 2022 model variant that delivers a picture frame-style design with the ability to show gorgeous artwork up on your wall in between movies and TV shows. The new models feature enhancements by way of a 120Hz 4K HDR QLED panel and a new matte anti-glare screen. A complete breakdown of the upgrades can be found in our launch coverage.

ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector features:

Combining stunning true 4K resolution with Wi-Fi-enabled streaming functionality, the ViewSonic® X2000B-4K smart laser projector delivers a cinematic experience with the ease and convenience of ultra-short throw projection. With a 0.22 ultra-short throw lens, this laser projector can be placed just a few inches away from a wall or screen, and project an immersive image up to 100”. Setup is a breeze too; no matter how your home theater is configured, this projector delivers immersive images on flat screens, curved walls, and everything in between thanks to its flexible 4-corner adjustment capabilities. Whether simply placed on a media stand or mounted to the ceiling, this projector delivers vivid and razor-sharp images thanks to HDR/HLG support, Rec. 709 compatibility, and stunning true 4K Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution.

