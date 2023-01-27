Save over $1,000 on Samsung’s 2022 model 75-inch The Frame 4K TV at $1,998 or less

Joining the collection of Super Bowl 4K TV deals we are tracking, Amazon is now offering the 75-inch Samsung Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV for $1,997.99 shipped. Regularly $3,000 at Best Buy where it is now selling for $2,000, this is up to $1,002 off the going rate. You will also find it marked down to $2,000 directly from Samsung right now and select accounts that sign up for the Education, First Responder, and Military program offers on this page will see it drop even lower than the Amazon deal. Although this option does appears to be quite limited and firmly planted in the YMMV category. Either way, we are looking at a deep discount, the best list in months, and a price more than $100 under our previous mention. Head below for more details.

For those unfamiliar with The Frame lineup, you’re looking at the latest 2022 model variant that delivers a picture frame-style design with the ability to show gorgeous artwork up on your wall in between movies and TV shows. The new models feature enhancements by way of a 120Hz 4K HDR QLED panel and a new matte anti-glare screen. A complete breakdown of the upgrades can be found in our launch coverage.

The other size models aren’t at particularly notable prices on Amazon right now and, while many of them were lower in our previous post, Samsung is dishing up some decent deals on them right here.

And when it comes to some more affordable 2022 releases in the 4K TV category, dive into our previous Hisense roundup where you’ll find solid deals on its A6 lineup and more. Delivering notable value for the price, several sizes are even less expensive right now with deals starting from $210 shipped.

Samsung The Frame 4K TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories display what you love on The Frame, the picture frame like TV. See everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.¹ ¹QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

