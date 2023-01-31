Acer’s regularly $900 Aspire 12th Gen Intel All-In-One Desktop falls $170 to new low of $730

Amazon is now offering the Acer Aspire 27-inch All-In-One i5/16GB/512GB Desktop for $729.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this 19% discount, or solid $170 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen while also being the second drop to date. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U processor, this Acer AIO is perfect for general web browsing and basic office or school work on the integrated 27-inch 1080p IPS-grade display. There is also 16GB of RAM to back up the application performance here so you could even do basic photo editing with the 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to your files. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 is supplemented by the gigabit Ethernet port on the back alongside the two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, the single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a single USB 2.0 Type-A port. There is even an HDMI output so you could have a secondary screen. You even get an included webcam for joining online meetings. Head below for more.

Would you rather have a portable solution than a dedicated home setup? You could instead grab the Lenovo S330 Chromebook 64GB for $273. Running a MediaTek MTK8173C processor and 4GB of system memory, this Chromebook will be a good fit for kids in school and basic office work. There is also 64GB of eMMC storage for keeping your schoolwork saved locally, though Chrome OS integrates nicely with Google Drive to give you online storage as well. There are Type-C and Type-A ports alongside an HDMI output, a 720p webcam, and a 2W speaker system. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Looking to grab some portable storage to go with your new computer as well? We’re currently tracking the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-A Flash Drive marked down to $30, matching the all-time low price. Alongside the ability to move data at up to 1,000MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2, it sports a sliding cap design and unique ridged casing. Get a more detailed breakdown of the Kingston DataTraveler Max in our feature piece.

Acer Aspire 27-inch AIO i5/16GB/512GB Desktop features:

SLIM. STYLISH. STUNNING: Save the clutter on your desk with this All-in-One PC. Enjoy the crisp colors that this cool, 27” Full HD PC delivers. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and fast Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 connectivity.

DISPLAY AND COMFORT: The 27” FHD display—framed between a narrow bezel—boasts a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The tiltable screen (-5 to 25°) utilizes BlueLightShield technology to lower exposure to blue light for eye comfort.

VIDEO CALLING: Video calling has never been more important. With the integrated 5.0 MP Webcam with webcam cover and two stereo microphones, stay connected with friends and family as if they were there.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!