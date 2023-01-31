Today’s Android game and app deals: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, KNIGHTS, more

Tuesday afternoon has arrived and now it’s time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. But first, you’ll want to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Hisense Google TVs as well as the $100 price drops on OnePlus 10T 5G handsets. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Earthlings Beware!, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, KNIGHTS, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, and more. Head below or a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

