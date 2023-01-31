New Amazon low hits Hisense’s VRR 75-inch Smart 4K Google TV at $650 shipped, more

Joining the $500 price drop we are tracking on the U8H model, Amazon is also now offering the 75-inch Hisense U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $649.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy where it is now matched, you’re looking at up to $350 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model has been sitting at $798 as of late via Amazon and has now dropped to the lowest price we have tracked there. This 2022 model Google TV delivers a metal, “bezel-less” 4K (2160p) panel with Variable Refresh Rate tech and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. From there you can expect support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio alongside built-in Google Assistant voice command action (as well as compatibility with Alexa) to both control the TV and connected smart home devices. Head below or more details.

At this time of year, some two weeks ahead of the Super Bowl, we tend to see major price drops on 4K TVs, home theater audio, and other gear to upgrade your entertainment center. Alongside all of the offers you’ll find in our dedicated guide and this massive $540 price drop on Definitive Technology’s Studio 3D Mini Soundbar System, we have now rounded up a wide selection of 4K TV deals. Starting from $160 and with higher-end models carrying Visa gift card bonuses, you’ll find a handy list of TV deals to browse through right here.

Just looking to upgrade an existing display? Amazon’s new backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro works with a range of 4K Fire TV models and is now seeing its very first price drop alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming media player. The latter of which delivers Wi-Fi 6 support and a remote of its own and is now seeing a solid 36% price drop down its $35 holiday pricing. Get a closer look in today’s coverage.

Hisense U6H ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. These technologies incorporate environment lighting considerations to their HDR interpretations making HDR more accurate given how dark or bright the lighting within the room. Game Mode gets an upgrade to Game Mode Plus and adds variable refresh rate at 60Hz for smoother gaming on next-generation game consoles.

