Save $540 on Definitive Technology’s Studio 3D Mini Soundbar System at new low of $360

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer for $360 shipped. Normally going for $900, this 60% discount, or a solid $540 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this soundbar system. The $540 in savings here also marks the first substantial price drop to date with the previous low being $599. This soundbar utilizes four racetrack drivers and two 1-inch tweeters to provide a wider soundstage and keep sharp details. These six speakers are combined with the single 8-inch subwoofer to provide that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. You’ll also find the usual HDMI passthrough with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR passthrough thanks to its support for eARC. Over one cable, you will be able to playback Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio from your TV or console. There is also support for music streaming with HEOS built-in so you can even playback Hi-Fi audio. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Have you been looking to upgrade your existing TV to include some smart functionality? We’re currently tracking the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming media player marked down to $35, the lowest price we can find. Including the Alexa voice remote, this model also features some enhancements over the more affordable Amazon offerings, like Wi-Fi 6 support and a setup “40% more powerful” than Fire TV Stick 4K – a device that will cost you $50 right now. Joining direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, it supports picture-in-picture views of your Amazon smart home gear feeds, TV pass through control, Dolby Atmos audio, and Dolby Vision.

Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini Soundbar System features:

HEARD BUT NOT SEEN – Two inches tall, this modern and unobstructive sound bar remains out of sight until you hear the massive boom with its (4) 1″ x 3″ racetrack drivers (two front, two side) and (2) 1” tweeters that deliver dynamic and detailed audio

EXTRAORDINARY VISUALS – Get a cinematic experience on your 4K HD TV with HRD10 and Dolby Vision support for stunning, nuanced contrast and detailed imaging with brilliant colors and depth that bring your songs and movies to life

WIRELESS MUSIC STREAMING – Built-in HEOS lets you stream hi-res audio tracks from popular streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, TIDAL, or simply connect to music stored in your digital library for wireless listening

