Govee’s regularly $140 Envisual TV Backlight T2 System falls 21% in return to low of $110

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is now offering its latest Envisual TV Backlight T2 with 11.8-foot RGBIC LED Strip for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 21% discount, or a solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it this low and the third drop overall. This kit features an RGBIC LED strip that will go around all four edges of your TV, between 55 and 65 inches in size, with a new camera that monitors the various colors on your screen. This allows the system to set the colors of the LED strip to correspond with those on screen for an immersive backlighting experience. If you would rather have a static backlighting color, you can set that through the Govee Home app or using Alexa or Assistant with the system’s Wi-Fi connectivity. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to add some static backlighting to your entertainment center? You can pick up Govee’s 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured set above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking to backlight your gaming monitor instead? We’re currently tracking the Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Backlighting System marked down to $60, the all-time low price. Here you will have a camera that looks at the colors on your monitor and changes the RGBIC LED lightstrip to cast ambient lighting on your wall. The lightstrip included here is really best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting.

Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 Kit features:

Govee Envisual Technology: Our innovative zone-division capture scheme allows for real-time color matching that expands your visual experience beyond the screen. These LED lights for TV enhance the entertainment most important to you.

Innovative Dual-Camera Design: Our upgraded dual-camera design captures content more accurately. The gravity-stabilization mounting structure allows for easier installation on top of the TV screen, including for ultra-thins.

Enhanced RGBIC Lighting: Enjoy denser RGBIC light bead distribution with double the light beads for more vivid and natural lighting. The LED TV backlight also has various scene modes and 2 video modes to enhance movie watching and gaming.

