LEGO’s new Speed Champions James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5 sees first discount to $16

Last year saw the LEGO Group bring one of the most iconic cars in all of pop culture into its fan-favorite Speed Champions lineup, and today the very first chance to save is going live. The LEGO 007 Aston Martin DB5 was hard to find on store shelves back when it first launched in August, and now courtesy of Amazon, builders can bring home the supercar for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, this set has been going in and out of stock since the debut last fall, making today’s 20% discount all of the more notable. It’s the very first chance to save on the spy car, which of course makes that a new all-time low. Head below for all of the details on the Speed Champions set.

Speed Champions sets have long been some of 9to5Toys readers’ favorite creations, and the 007 Aston Martin DB5 is such a shining example of why the theme resonates with so many older builders. The set itself stacks up to 298 pieces while faithfully recreating Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5. The grey color scheme comes with some chrome accenting to really tie the build together, as well as interchangeable license plates.

But it wouldn’t be a 007 set without including the titular spy himself, so the LEGO Group has delivered a James Bond minifigure for the first time, which in this case is based around his latest theatrical debut in No Time to Die. Many builders found all of that to justify the set at the $20 price point, let alone with 20% in savings attached and a new $16 all-time low.

LEGO 007 Aston Martin DB5 features:

The LEGO Speed Champions 007 Aston Martin DB5 (76911) construction set gives kids aged 8+, car enthusiasts and James Bond fans of all ages the chance to collect, build and explore one of the world’s best-known sports cars. Perfect for high-speed play and display, this faithful LEGO recreation captures the elegance and timeless sophistication of the iconic 1964 British sports car.

