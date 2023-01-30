LEGO continues to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary with six upcoming BrickHeadz

For the past few months, 9to5Toys has been sharing what to expect from the 100th anniversary Disney collaboration, and today three new sets have leaked that get in on the celebration. Delivering three BrickHeadz character packs, a total of six iconic characters from throughout the Disney vault will be launching later this spring including the likes of WALL-E, Moana, and more.

Six new LEGO BrickHeadz figures join in on the Disney 100th anniversary celebration

Just at the start of the year, the LEGO Group officially took the wraps off a 4-pack of BrickHeadz figures directly tying into the 100th anniversay celebration. Those builds were a bit more iconic and looked to commemorate many of the animation studio’s firsts with inclusions like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Steamboat Willie, Snow White, and Tinker Bell.

Now we’re branching out a bit more with three different packs of the buildable figures that all come inspired by different elements of Disney’s tenure. Each of these sets are going to include a pair of figures, and will be launching on March 1. And because these are leaks, please excuse the image quality. It shouldn’t be too much longer until these sets are officially announced, but in the meantime these images should hold you over.

First up are 193rd and 194th BrickHeadz, which arrive out of the hit Pixar film WALL-E. Fans have been asking for a new creation of the robot since the LEGO Ideas set all of those years ago, and now the LEGO Group is finally delivering with an adorable little pair of figures.

WALL-E himself comes joined by Eve, with the pair arriving as LEGO set number 40619. The duo will share the kit’s 155 included pieces, which makes this the smallest of the new LEGO Disney BrickHeadz packs. Though there’s at least a more affordable $14.99 price tag.

Next up, the LEGO Group is turning its attention to a pair of iconic Disney Villains, with Cruella de Vil being joined by Maleficent. This 2-pack of characters will be set number 40620 and arrives with 320 pieces. Each of the figures are your typical BrickHeadz releases, with the usual blocky builds that earn this a more typical $19.99 price point.

And last up, a pair of Disney Princesses are getting the BrickHeadz treatment as part of the 100th anniversay action. Inching closer to the 200th character for LEGO to deliver in the blocky medium, Moana and Merida are the final inclusions in the wave as figures 197 and 198. This $19.99 set will include 410 pieces, while recreating two of the more recent additions to the Disney Princess lineup.

As far as the rest of the 100th anniversary action goes from Disney, we already got an official look at four other BrickHeadz which will be landing on Feburary 1. Even more excitingly though, the other week, 9to5Toys was also able to share a complete list of 18 upcoming additions to LEGO’s latest CMF series. Packed with iconic characters from all throughout Disney animated films and even favorites from Pixar, we break down what to expect from the latest collectible minifigure series.

