Meta’s new flagship Quest Pro VR headset sees first discount at $400 off

The new flagship Meta Quest Pro just launched last fall, and today Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save. Dropping the price down to $1,099.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $1,500 with today’s offer amounting to $400 in savings. This is so far the only discount we’ve seen to date, and is of course a new all-time low. Meta Quest Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable headset yet that can deliver both immersive virtual reality and mixed reality passthrough for overlaying the real world with digital elements. The headset also leans into helping you interact with the completely virtual world, translating facial expressions into VR to complement the companion controllers that feature gesture and finger tracking. Head below for more.

On the other hand, the Meta Quest 2 is a far more affordable way to get in on virtual reality that we’ve written home about in the past. The $399 experience includes everything you need to get started including the headset itself and a pair of companion motion controllers. Our previous hands-on review really breaks down what to expect from the setup

But for another flagship experience, the upcoming HTC Vive XR Elite is worth a look if you’re considering going with the lead discount above. This new package won’t be launching until March (but is currently available for pre-order), but HTC first teased the reveal back in December and we broke down what we originally knew back then. Now that the launch is just over a month away, we know that its $1,099 price tag will be delivering standalone VR with a 3840 v 1920 resolution, 2 hours of continuous play, and support for tethering to a PC for even more immersive experiences.

Meta Quest Pro features:

Meta Quest Pro is a virtual reality system that unlocks new perspectives into how we work, create, and collaborate, so you can go beyond what was previously possible. A completely reimagined headset is slimmer and more well-balanced for long-lasting comfort. Breakthrough high resolution mixed reality passthrough uses full-color sensors to let you see and engage with the physical world around you–even as you connect, work and play in virtual spaces. Multiple room-sized displays let you skip between tasks to get more done, more easily.

