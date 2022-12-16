HTC teases new VR headset coming next month to take on Meta Quest

CES is just around the corner, and in under a month, the largest technology expo of the year will be underway. Well, HTC has big plans for the event, it seems, and has recently stated that they’ll be showing off a small and lightweight headset for the first time. This VR headset is said to compete with the likes of the Meta Quest line, bringing HTC into more of the budget-focused realm for virtual reality. What all do we know? Keep reading to find out.

HTC could launch a more entry-level VR headset

Provided to The Verge, we now have a render of what this new HTC VR headset will look like. It’s a goggles-style design with what appears to be both front- and side-facing cameras. This headset, which is unnamed as of yet, will be small and lightweight, presumably to help offset the cost of HTC’s more premium Vive models.

This headset has a lot going for it, based on what we’ve been told so far. HTC claims that you can get two hours of usage from the main headset on a single charge, and the controllers pack six DOF as well as hand tracking. You can use the headset stand-alone (like Meta’s Quest) or when connected to a PC, depending on how demanding the game you want to play is. The cameras can be used with full-color passthrough mode as well, which means that you can see the world around you without having to remove the headset. A bit trippy, but this could be leveraged in any number of ways for a more immersive experience.

We don’t know whether or not there will be eye tracking, but there’s at least a depth sensor, which should enable more detailed mapping of what’s around you. One more thing we have no idea about yet is the pricing. We can expect that in a few weeks at CES, along with the availability, but outside of that, there’s not much else known about the headset.

9to5Toys’ Take

HTC has long been one of the kings of the castle when it comes to virtual reality. The Vive lineup is among the most premium offerings out there, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option in the high-end space from a reputable company. However, Meta (formerly Oculus) has taken the entry-level, and by extension, the majority of users, by storm. With a much lower cost of entry, and the ability to function stand-alone, Meta’s VR lineup is many people’s go-to for entering virtual reality. HTC’s new headset could easily change this – if the brand launches it at the right price and feature set. So far, it’s looking promising, but only time will tell whether HTC can dominate the entry-level VR space.

