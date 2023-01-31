mophie’s metal-weighted Snap+ 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand now 30% off at $56 shipped

Amazon its now offering the mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charging Stand for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model was unveiled back in September as one of the latest additions to the brand’s snap+ magnetic accessory lineup. While we have seen some price drops in holidays sales directly from Zagg, today’s deal brings 30% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a relatively compact solution, you’ll find a raised MagSafe charging pad to dock your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device alongside a designated AirPods pad on the base that provides 5W of power. The floating MagSafe pad supports both portrait and landscape orientations with an adjustable hinge for a better viewing angle while the base features the ever-important weight steel base. Stands like this without some extra weight in the bottom can be a touch cumbersome when it comes to removing your magnetic device with one hand and the like. Get a closer look at the 3-in-1 model in our review right here and head below for more details below.

While you still have time to lock-in a solid $50 price drop on HYPER’s more premium 4-in-1 MagSafe stand, that one will cost you even more than today’s lead deal. A more affordable solution in this category comes by way of the Syncwire 2-in-1 variant. It provides a similar setup as the lead deal with a more Apple-inspired design that sells for $40 shipped on Amazon right now. It’s hard to say whether or not the base features the hefty metal plating, but it will save you an additional $15.

While we are talking MagSafe stands, Journey just released its latest with the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1. This one provides three places to charge your Apple kit alongside a novel removable USB-C Apple Watch charger and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here. In fact, it is still available at 20% off the going rate as part of the brand’s ongoing Valentine’s Day sale.

mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charging Stand features:

MagSafe Compatible Built-in magnets are MagSafe compatible, so your phone snaps into the ideal position for wireless charging.

Up to 7.5-15W of Wireless Power Delivers up to 7.5W to iOS devices and up to 15W to Android devices.

Designated AirPods Charging Spot The base has a wireless charging pad that delivers up to 5W of power to your AirPods.

Portrait and Landscape Mode The wireless charging stand holds your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

Adjustable Angles The Charging stand can be tilted to different angles so you can see your phone easily as it changes.

