mophie’s metal-weighted Snap+ 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand now 30% off at $56 shipped

Amazon its now offering the mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charging Stand for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model was unveiled back in September as one of the latest additions to the brand’s snap+ magnetic accessory lineup. While we have seen some price drops in holidays sales directly from Zagg, today’s deal brings 30% in savings and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a relatively compact solution, you’ll find a raised MagSafe charging pad to dock your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device alongside a designated AirPods pad on the base that provides 5W of power. The floating MagSafe pad supports both portrait and landscape orientations with an adjustable hinge for a better viewing angle while the base features the ever-important weight steel base. Stands like this without some extra weight in the bottom can be a touch cumbersome when it comes to removing your magnetic device with one hand and the like. Get a closer look at the 3-in-1 model in our review right here and head below for more details below.
While you still have time to lock-in a solid $50 price drop on HYPER’s more premium 4-in-1 MagSafe stand, that one will cost you even more than today’s lead deal. A more affordable solution in this category comes by way of the Syncwire 2-in-1 variant. It provides a similar setup as the lead deal with a more Apple-inspired design that sells for $40 shipped on Amazon right now. It’s hard to say whether or not the base features the hefty metal plating, but it will save you an additional $15.
While we are talking MagSafe stands, Journey just released its latest with the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1. This one provides three places to charge your Apple kit alongside a novel removable USB-C Apple Watch charger and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here. In fact, it is still available at 20% off the going rate as part of the brand’s ongoing Valentine’s Day sale.
mophie Snap+ 2-in-1 Charging Stand features:
- MagSafe Compatible Built-in magnets are MagSafe compatible, so your phone snaps into the ideal position for wireless charging.
- Up to 7.5-15W of Wireless Power Delivers up to 7.5W to iOS devices and up to 15W to Android devices.
- Designated AirPods Charging Spot The base has a wireless charging pad that delivers up to 5W of power to your AirPods.
- Portrait and Landscape Mode The wireless charging stand holds your phone in portrait or landscape mode.
- Adjustable Angles The Charging stand can be tilted to different angles so you can see your phone easily as it changes.
