HYPER’s 4-in-1 MagSafe stand charges iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, more at $90 (40% off)

We have featured a number of sales on the popular HYPER MacBook and iPhone accessories over the years – it usually only really ever goes on sale during holiday events – but today we have a relatively rare deal on the brands attractive HYPERJUICE 4-in-1 Wireless Charger. From now through Monday, you can now score the brand’s multi-device MagSafe charging stand down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 40% off and the lowest price we can find. This model wasn’t on sale during the Cyber Monday event last year and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked in the last year or more. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for more.

The HYPERJUICE 4-in-1 neatly houses and charges iPhone 12, 13, or 14 alongside an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an additional smartphone (or any other Qi-enabled gear) simultaneously. It delivers 7.5W of power to iPhone and 3W to each of the other three charging ports. The main MagSafe pad features “adjustable tilt for perfect viewing angles whether you’re FaceTiming or watching videos” and the foldable design “makes it the perfect travel charger.” The whole thing is powered by way of the included 36W DC charger.

Speaking of MagSafe charging stands, Journey just released a brand new model known as the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1. This one only provides three charging ports, but it does have an interesting modular design that allows users to remove the built-in USB-C charger to use elsewhere. This way you can bring it with you on-the-go for use in just about any USB-C-ready wall charger, iPad Pro, or otherwise. Get a closer look at it in our hands-on review while you can land one at 20% off as well.

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into this week’s Anker Amazon sale where you’ll find a plethora of charging gear, including MagSafe battery packs and Lightning cables, starting from just $11 Prime shipped.

HYPERJUICE 4-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Perfect for your desktop or for travel, the MagSafe compatible HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charger charges an iPhone 14/13/12, an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an additional mobile device simultaneously. It provides 7.5W of power for iPhones and 3W of power to an Apple Watch, AirPods, or additional phone. It features an adjustable tilt for perfect viewing angles whether you’re FaceTiming or watching videos, and its foldable design makes it the perfect travel charger. Power it with USB-C or the included DC charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!