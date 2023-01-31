Plugable’s new aluminum 8-in-1 USB-C dock doubles as an adjustable iPad stand [Deal]

Plugable today is launching its latest USB-C docking station, this time designing it around Apple’s latest iPads, as well as other tablets for that matter. Sporting a build-in adjustable stand, the new hybrid accessory helps turn your iPadOS machine into a more desktop-caliber computer with 8-in-1 USB-C hub and more ergonomic screen position. Best of all, to celebrate the new release, we detail a launch promotion down below.

Plugable debuts new USB-C Dock with stand for iPad

Normally when we see Plugable launch a new expansion to its lineup of USB-C and Thunderbolt hubs, it’s for some of Apple’s latest MacBooks. But today the brand is mixing it up by launching a model designed just for iPads, leaning in to unlock more power from Apple’s tablets. The new Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with Stand arrives with a fairly standard design that upholds your iPad above an array of ports, all in a streamlined footprint.

All housed within a solid aluminum construction, Plugable’s latest USB-C hub is compatible with everything from everything iPad in Apple’s stable up to the flagship 12.9-inch Pro version. Well, of course as long as it sports a USB-C port. It’ll also support Android tablets rocking that same connection type, too. Resting beneath the adjustable tablet stand that has two points of articulation, the Plugable USB-C Docking Station delivers eight ports.

There’s the host connection back to whichever iPad you’re plugging in, as well as a supplementing port that can passthrough up to 100W of power from your own wall adapter. From there, you’re looking at a 4K HDMI output to take full advantage of the external monitor support that Apple just added back in toward the end of last year. There’s also a pair of 5Gb/s USB-A slots for connecting in a mouse, keyboard, or other legacy peripheral, as well as a 3.5mm audio jack. Then rounding out the package are your typical SD and microSD card readers.

Now available for purchase over on the official Plugable Amazon storefront, the company is celebrating its debut with a special launch discount. Normally you’d pay $69 for the new release, with Plugable instead now taking $20 off for a limited time. That drops the new release down to $49 for the time being when you clip the on-page coupon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent some time in the past with other iPad stands that double as USB-C docks like Satechi’s streamlined folding model, Plugable’s take on the form factor certainly provides a more simplistic design. That pairs nicely with the more affordable price tag, especially with the launch discount attached. I’ll be excited to check this one out for a future Tested with 9to5Toys review to see just how the more budget-friendly approach stacks up.

