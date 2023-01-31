Save 28% on LG’s UltraWide 34-inch Curved 1440p 60Hz Monitor works over USB-C at $337

Amazon is currently offering the LG UltraWide 34-inch Curved 1440p 60hz Monitor for $336.99 shipped. Normally going for $470, this 28% discount, or solid $133 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen to date while coming within $12 of the all-time low. This ultrawide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio with 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut for creative work alongside day-to-day tasks. You can even have a minimal one-cable setup over USB-C while providing your laptop with up to 90W of charging and the integrated USB hub built into the monitor. Outside of the USB-C port, you’ll have two HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input. While this isn’t a high refresh rate monitor, it is still great for gaming thanks to its 1440p resolution and support for HDR10. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $63 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside the monitor? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $95, the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This specific model comes with ASUS’ NX red linear key switches for fast actuation. The full-size design comes with an extra wide control key to help you out while gaming and even comes shipped with a magnetic wrist rest made from memory foam. There is even a privacy button that, when pressed, will minimize all your programs and mutes your PC audio.

LG UltraWide 34-inch Curved 1440p 60Hz Monitor features:

At 34 inches with a 21:9 screen ratio, this curved QHD (3440×1440) IPS Display features realistic, accurate color, contrast, clarity, and detail at wide angles, with multiple features to upgrade your efficiency. sRGB 99% Color Gamut coverage with HDR 10 brings work and virtual worlds to life. Multiple features such as Reader Mode (reduces blue light) and Flicker Safe (reduces onscreen flicker), in addition to improved field of view helps protect your eyes and reduce eye fatigue. Control two computers and share the display with the KVM and the Dual Controller feature. Charge computers and peripherals with USB-C, with up to 90 Watts of power delivery. OnScreen control allows you to make display adjustments using your mouse.

