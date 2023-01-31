ASUS’ regularly $118 ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard falls 19% to low of $95

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard for $94.90 shipped. Normally going for $117.50, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. We have previously seen this keyboard go for as much as $140 but it has more recently sat at $117.50. This specific model comes with ASUS’ NX red linear key switches for fast actuation. The full-size design comes with an extra wide control key to help you out while gaming and even comes shipped with a magnetic wrist rest made from memory foam. There is even a privacy button that, when pressed, will minimize all your programs and mutes your PC audio. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90. Instead of the ASUS NX Red switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your computer’s internal storage? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD marked down to $70, the new all-time low. This model first debuted back about a year ago as one of WD’s mid-tier options with a more affordable price tag than the faster variants. Even still, it can move data at a respectable 5,150MB/s with PCIe Gen4 storage technology that is also backwards compatible with Gen3 gear. While there is no heatsink here, it does deliver “advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance in an M.2 SSD form-factor.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard features:

Step up your game with ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe, the only mechanical gaming keyboard with an ergonomic wrist rest and Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key for FPS precision. Enjoy colorful RGB Aura Sync backlighting, hit the Quick-Toggle Switch for work or play, and push the Stealth key for instant privacy. The keyboard is even finished with an aluminum faceplate for everyday resilience with a touch of style. Power to victory, with the power of ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe.

