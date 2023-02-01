KeySmart’s new Apple Find My iPro key organizer sees first price drop down to $66.50

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, you can now score the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer for $66.49 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. This is a Lightning deal so it will be live for today only or until discounted stock sells out. Regularly $80 as of late on Amazon, this is the best price we can find. This relatively new release is actually now sitting at $70 directly from KeySmart and, while not the deepest discount, is now seeing its first price drop at the best we have ever tracked. Unlike the $40 AirTag model that requires Apple’s item locator, this one “works with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” The system will even proactively notify you if it thinks you’re accidentally leaving your keys behind and the whole thing is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery. From there, you can expect the usual KeySmart experience with the ability to house up to 14 keys alongside the included LED flashlight and bottle opener. More details below.

If the new Find My support above isn’t of interest, there are far more affordable KeySmart options out there. The standard compact KeySmart key organizer sells for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon with a similar, albeit less high-tech, design. There’s no flashlight or item tracking here, but it will organize up to eight keys much the same otherwise.

Another notable addition to your keychain or EDC would be one of the speedy Kingston DataTraveler Max flash drives. The 256GB model we have on sale right now is sitting at its second-best price with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear and speeds up to 1,000MB/s. All of the details you need on that are right here along more affordable flash drive deals from $15.

KeySmart iPro features:

With the Apple Find My Network – KeySmart max iPro can be added to the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. You can play a sound on the Key smart key holder iPro to find it nearby or locate your missing keys with the Apple Find My Network, made up of hundreds of Apple devices around the world.

Find Your Missing Items From The Apple Find My App – If your key smart pro key organizer goes missing, you can see it’s last location on a map and put it in Lost Mode to show a message and contact information to anyone who might find it.

Get Notified When You Leave Your Keys Behind – The Apple Find My app proactively prevents you from losing your smart key holder organizer by sending notifications to your iPhone, iPad and CarPlay if you leave your keys behind.

Make Your Keys Quiet, Compact & Comfortable – Organize up to 14 of your existing key case for men car fob with the key smart key catch iPro. The Easy set up requires no tools and fits all types of keys. Create a reliable multi-tool by adding one of our mini tools or MagConnect.

