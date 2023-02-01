Save 34% on Optoma’s UHZ50 Smart 4K Laser Home Theater Projector at new low of $1,851

Amazon is now offering the Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K Laser Home Theater for $1,851.18 shipped. You will have to add the projector to the cart to see this price. Normally going for $2,799, this 34% discount, or solid $948 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous mention by $148. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,000 lumens of light to fight through more challenging lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside support for Alexa and Assistant integration for smart home controls, plus the ability to playback media files from a USB drive. Gamers can also use this projector with input lag as low as 4ms when playing at 1080p240Hz with connectivity including two HDMI 2.0 ports. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Ensure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Head on over to our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking for a higher-end projector that doesn’t have to be mounted? We’re still tracking the ViewSonic X2000B-4K Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector marked down to $2,000, the new all-time low price. The X2000B-4K can project a screen up to 150 inches with the 2,000-lumens of brightness thanks to the laser light source which is said to last up to 20,000 hours of use. Unlike some other 4K projectors on the market, this one is truly 4K with 8.3 million addressable pixels so you can watch movies and shows in the highest quality. In terms of color performance, you can expect 125% coverage of the Rec. 709 color space with support for HDR10 content playback. If you’d prefer to not have dedicated speakers, you can use the integrated dual Harman Kardon 50W drivers which support Dolby and DTS content.

Optoma UHZ50 4K Smart Laser Projector features:

HIGH-QUALITY, CINEMATIC IMAGE: With the latest DLP technology combined with Optoma’s proprietary actuator, the UHZ50 displays an incredibly sharp, clear 4K UHD image with 8.3M pixels & 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

SMOOTH, LAG-FREE GAMING: Ultra-fast 240Hz gaming for blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness––combined with Enhanced Gaming Mode to produce a 4ms response time at 1080p, 16.9ms at 4K UHD

EARC SUPPORT FOR QUALITY SOUND: The support for Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) via HDMI enables the connectivity to the latest, high-quality audio technology to effortlessly enrich the sound in your home theater setup.

