SanDisk’s 160MB/s A2 64GB Extreme microSD card returns to Amazon low at $10.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $10.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 directly from Western Digital and more like $14 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find with at least 25% in savings. Today’s deal is also only the second-time we have seen it down this low on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, you can score the latest model Samsung EVO Plus at slightly less, but it also runs at a slower 130MB/s compared to the 160MB/s on the SanDisk Extreme featured here. On top of that, this model supports 4K UHD content at speed class 30 (V30) alongside an A2 rating for “faster loading and in-app performance” as well as a design that is temperature-, water-, shock-, and x-ray-resistant, according to SanDisk. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you can make do with a slower microSD card solution, the Samsung EVO Select lineup is a notable option. The 64GB model is currently selling for about $1 less than the featured offer above at $9.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. It drops the speeds down to 130MB/s with a slightly less capable A1 app performance rating, but for more casual use case scenarios, it will save some cash.

If you’re looking for something with more storage capacity for your drone, Nintendo Switch, or camera rig, the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD cards are where you need to be. Starting from $22.50 Prime shipped, both the 256GB and 512GB variants are now back down to the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon. Take a closer look at those deals right here and get a more extensive breakdown in our hands-on review.

SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

Up to 60MB/s write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

4K UHD and Full HD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance

