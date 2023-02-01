Spigen refreshes case collection for Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphones from $16

Hot off the release of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone collection reveal this afternoon, Spigen is getting in on the announcements by showcasing its refreshed lineup of accessories. Arriving for Samsung’s latest, the new case collection comes in six different form-factors to protect the new Galaxy S23 devices.

Spigen expands case collection with new Galaxy S23 offerings

Samsung’s latest smartphone are now available for pre-order on Amazon, amongst various other retailers, and ahead of time Spigen is launching its new Galaxy S23 case collection. Detailed below, there are six different designs, all of which come backed by a 5% off launch discount. It’s not the biggest price cut, but it helps land you a new case in time to protect the latest Android smartphones.

Pre-order the latest smartphones:

Tough Armor

Starting things off, Spigen is carrying its most protective case over to the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Fitting for its name, the Tough Armor lineup provides a dual material construction thanks to a TPU and polycarbonate build that pairs the rubbery inner gasket with a more rugged outer shell. On top of improved drop protection, it also sports a built-in kickstand on the back. Available all three styles of the new handset, pricing starts at $21.99 and there are multiple styles available.

Ultra Hybrid

Next up on the list is the Ultra Hybrid series case, which is also getting in on the Galaxy S23 launch. It arrives with a more affordable $16.99 starting price tag, and delivers more of a bumper form-factor with a clear back that shows off the look of your device. It comes in four different styles, including the unique Zero One design that imitates the look of your smartphone’s internals.

Spigen also makes a version of the Ultra Hybrid lineup that sports a nearly identical build, just with an added kickstand that gives it the added S nomenclature. Pricing here steps up a bit to $19.99.

Liquid Air

A personal favorite from the Spigen collection, the Liquid Air case series has been refreshed to fit in with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 collection. These grippy cases feature a unique textured design on the back of the rubbery design that helps you grip your handset while also fending off damange from drops or other accidents. Pricing here starts at $16.99.

Though if you could use some added protection, Spigen also upgrades the standard Liquid Air build with a Neo Hybrid design that added a reinforced bumper around the exterior. This one starts at $18.99 and has the same textured pattern on the back as its sleeker counterpart.

Liquid Crystal

And last up, if you’re just looking for a clear cover to show off your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone, there’s exactly where Spigen’s Liquid Crystal cases come into play. The durable TPU material still keeps your handset protected against scratches and the like, but has a much more lightweight and form fitting design than the models above. It’s also the most affordable, with a $15.99 starting price.

