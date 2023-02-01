Today’s Android game and app deals: Incredibox, YoWindow Weather, more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to check out the rare price drops we are tracking on the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers from $130 alongside deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Highlight app deals include titles like Incredibox, YoWindow Weather, Quick Reminders, Infinity Dungeon 2!, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Part game, part tool, Incredibox is above all an audio and visual experience that has quickly become a hit with people of all ages. The right mix of music, graphics, animation and interactivity makes Incredibox ideal for everyone. And because it makes learning fun and entertaining, Incredibox is now being used by schools all over the world.

