Save $20 on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers with rare discounts from $130

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro streaming media player. Still marking one of the first price cuts in the past twelve months, the company’s flagship home theater upgrade now arrives with a $179.99 sale price with free shipping across the board. You’d more regularly pay $200, with today’s offer delivering $20 in savings. It comes within $5 of our previous mention from nearly 2 months ago, and is the second-best price we’ve seen in the past 6 months.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A recent update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2022 low. This is also only the third price cut of the year, much like the flagship offering. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too.

Over on the Amazon front, there’s another streaming media player expereince currently up for grabs without paying full price. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts the brand’s most capable feature set for bringing home a new home theater upgrade, including Wi-Fi 6 support for improved wireless connectivity anywhere in your home, as well as 4K playback with Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision, all at $35. Then go check out the first discount we spotted on Amazon’s new backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants.

