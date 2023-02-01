Zoom around town at 20 MPH with the BirdBike, now just $899 shipped (Reg. $2,299)

If you’re looking for a cheaper, faster, and greener way to get around town, the BirdBike eBike should be on your shopping list. This powerful 500W speed machine has picked up rave reviews, and you can get it today for only $899 including free shipping (Reg. $2,299) via 9to5Toys Specials.

While scooters are great for short journeys, electric bikes are way better for taking on a tour or getting across the city. They offer a higher top speed and longer range — plus you get a gentle workout while you ride.

The BirdBike gives you all these benefits and more. Featuring a powerful 500W motor and 36V/12.8Ah removable battery, this sleek machine eats up hills with ease. You get a range of up to 50 miles, and the handlebar throttle allows you to adjust the power as needed.

Another benefit of ebikes is that they are much more durable than scooters. With a high-performance carbon drive train, the BirdBike soaks up every bump in the road like it’s nothing.

Aside from performance, this impressive ebike has some cool built-in features. For instance, you get an anti-theft alarm to protect your BirdBike, and an embedded dash to keep you informed on the move.

The BirdBike is rated at 4.9/5 stars on TrustPilot, and T3 gave it a glowing review: “The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on.”

Originally priced at $2,299.99, the BirdBike has now dropped to just $899 with shipping included. You won’t find a better price anywhere online!

