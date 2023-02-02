Denon’s Home 150 Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker falls 20% works with Alexa down at $199

Amazon is currently offering the Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker with Alexa and AirPlay 2 for $199 shipped. Normally going for $249, this 20% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since the holidays while coming within $19 of the all-time low. This fabric-wrapped speaker features AirPlay 2 support, built-in Alexa, and Bluetooth streaming for a well-rounded auditory experience. The Denon Home 150 features a 1-inch dynamic tweeter and a 3.5-inch mid-bass driver to deliver “accurate Denon sound with clear highs and deep lows.” This speaker even supports playing back ALAC, FLAC, and WAV files for hi-res audio from services like Tidal and Amazon Music HD. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash and get a portable solution instead, be sure to check out the JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $180. Experience JBL Pro Sound with the long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators with JBL PartyBoost allowing you to connect two compatible speakers together for stereo sound. The IP67 waterproof rating makes this speaker the perfect addition to any summertime pool or beach party with the integrated power bank allowing you to recharge your phone so the party can keep going all day long.

Looking for some headphones instead of a big speaker? Right now you can grab the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 Wireless ANC Earbuds marked down to $130. Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds arrive as its latest flagship true wireless listening experience and are spec’d to match. Active noise cancellation is of course a nice touch, but not quite as enticing as Special Audio support. There’s also 9-hour battery life supplemented by an extra 20 from the Qi-enabled charging case, which rounds out the package that you can read about in our hands-on review.

Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker features:

The new Denon Home 150 plays all your music wirelessly with the great sound you expect from Denon. Enjoy your music in any room of your house, and group other products with HEOS Built-in such as AV receivers, Hi-Fi systems, sound bars and speakers to fill your whole home with music. With a dynamic tweeter and powerful mid-bass driver, enjoy accurate, room-filling sound, without sacrificing the space needed for a full Hi-Fi system. Play music from your favorite online streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, Pandora, TIDAL and more, or play music stored on your phone or network via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth.

