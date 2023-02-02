Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds with ANC and Spatial Audio on sale for $130

Having launched last fall as one of the first pair of earbuds on the market not from the likes of Apple, Google, or Samsung to deliver Spatial Audio, the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 arrived with more than just immersive listening. Now on sale for one of the very first times, Amazon is dropping the recently-released true wireless earbuds down to $129.99 shipped in two different styles. Normally fetching $150, this is only the third discount to date at $20 off. It’s the second-best price yet and was only beaten once before in a short-lived sale back in December. Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds arrive as its latest flagship true wireless listening experience and are spec’d to match. Active noise cancellation is of course a nice touch, but not quite as enticing as Special Audio support. There’s also 9-hour battery life supplemented by an extra 20 from the Qi-enabled charging case, which rounds out the package that you can read about in our hands-on review with built-in heart rate monitoring.

Another one of Anker’s new Soundcore releases is also on sale for one of the first times today. Right now, Amazon is offering Anker’s Space A40 ANC Earbuds for $89.99. Down from $100 in three different colors, today’s offer is delivering $10 in savings, one of the only price cuts so far, and the second-best discount yet. Also sporting 50-hour playback on a single charge, these true wireless earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that sounds quite solid for the price point. You’ll also get access to much of the same tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too.

As far as some alternatives go, we just ended 2022 by taking a look at all of the year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Sennheiser, other brands, and of course Anker.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 features:

Enjoy sound with deep, punchy bass, accurate mids, and clear treble direct from our acoustic system’s dual dynamic drivers. Its wide frequency range allows every part of the song to shine for detail-rich listening. As you listen to music and watch movies, the built-in gyroscope and spatial audio algorithm track your head movements to always keep you at the center of the sound for a completely immersive experience.

