Grab a refurb Yamaha ATS-2090 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System marked down to $160

The official Woot Amazon storefront is currently offering the refurbished Yamaha ATS-2090 2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $159.99 shipped. With a new model costing as much as $350, this is matching the lowest price we’ve tracked for a new condition soundbar. Otherwise, today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low we’ve seen for a refurbished model. You will receive a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee with this system which means you can return it no-questions-asked within that timeframe should there be problems. Alongside built-in Alexa voice control is support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the soundbar and subwoofer. The soundbar also features 4K HDMI passthrough with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and a new condition model you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your entertainment center TV as well? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model LG 77-inch HDR evo 4K Smart OLED TV marked down to $2,497 with an included $250 Visa gift card. You’re looking at a self-lit OLED LG panel with a VRR 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium. This model is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear alongside AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in Wi-Fi, three USB ports, and more.

Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound System features:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

