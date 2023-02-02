Save hundreds on LG OLED evo 4K Smart TVs with up to $250 Visa gift cards from $947

Joining a series of other notable deals ahead of Super Bowl LVII, BuyDig is now offering the 2022 model LG 77-inch HDR evo 4K Smart OLED TV for $2,496.99 shipped with a $250 Visa gift card. Regularly $3,300 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $2,500, this model most recently has sold for as much as $2,697 at Amazon and is now matching the BuyDig price there. However, you won’t get the bonus $250 Visa gift card taking that route. You’re looking at a self-lit OLED LG panel with a VRR 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium. This model is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear alongside AirPlay 2 streaming, built-in Wi-Fi, three USB ports, and more. Head below for price drops on the other sizes. 

More LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV deals:

Much like the model detailed above, the rest of the lineup now has even larger Visa gift card values attached to already discounted price tags you’ll find at BuyDig:

Then go check out this over $500 in savings live on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV. but if you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display setup, the rare deals we are tracking on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers from $130 are  worth a closer look before the prices jump back up on you. Head over to yesterday’s deal coverage for all of the details. 

Made for movie buffs, gamers and sports fanatics, our most popular OLED in our premium lineup of TVs has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel that won’t go unnoticed. A Bright Idea, LG Brightness Booster works with our a9 processor and advanced picture algorithms to give you brighter picture. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching.

