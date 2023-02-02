TP-Link’s Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack falls 20% in return to low of $160 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System 3-pack for $159.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only twice before. We have seen this system go for as much as $230 in recent times though it more regularly goes for $200. This whole-home solution will cover upwards of 5,800-square feet between the three units provided here with the system being strong enough to handle up to 150 connected devices. The Deco app will assist you in the first-time setup and will give you management abilities over the network with Alexa support for controlling things like the guest Wi-Fi. Each unit has two Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting hardwired devices, other than the primary unit that will have one used for the WAN connection. While these units connect wirelessly, you could connect Ethernet to each unit for a wired backhaul for lower latency and higher performance. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If your household is anything like mine, you’ll need more Ethernet connections than those provided with these units. In that case, be sure to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple switch is plug-n-play which means all you have to do is connect power and an Ethernet cord between your router and the switch. It will immediately begin working with other attached devices not even knowing the difference. There is no fan here for silent operation with the switch able to mount on your desktop or a wall.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home tech keeping a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking the original Google Nest Video Doorbell marked down to $79, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. While still fully supported by Google, this technically is the previous-generation video doorbell experience in the Nest stable that has since been rebranded following the release of a battery-powered offering that we breakdown the differences. Much the same, Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant and touts intelligent motion and person alerts. All of that makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home thanks to its 1080p sensor.

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

Each Deco X20 has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports(6 in total for a 3-pack) and supports Wired Ethernet Backhaul for better speeds. Any of them can work as a Wi-Fi Router

Deco units work to provide you faster speeds up to 1.8 Gbps for buffer-free 8K/4K streaming and gaming even with all your smart home, mobile, and other electronic devices connected to your network.

