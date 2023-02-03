Cooler Master’s SK652 Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $80

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master SK652 Space Gray Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $145, this 45% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen once before. The full-sized design of the SK652 will give you all the functionality you need with a dedicated number pad and various editing keys. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low-profile brown switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the space gray and brushed aluminum design. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition for $60. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Brown switches being used here, giving audible, but not overly loud, and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to grab a mobile gaming solution? We’re currently tracking the MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/RX 5500M Gaming Laptop marked down to $699, a return to the all-time low. The Bravo 15 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and will be powered by the Ryzen 5 5600H hexa-core processor and RX 5500M graphics. The 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display integrated here will see full utilization with games running with some lower settings. Wi-Fi 6, a single USB-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a single USB 2.0 Type-A, and an HDMI output round out this laptop.

Cooler Master SK652 Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The SK652 mechanical keyboard redefines form and function for both work and play. The full-size layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body embrace modern aesthetics, while low profile switches and ergonomic keycaps give you the classic mechanical keyboard experience. Add in RGB backlighting and multiple OS support that’s easily soft-switched with a simple keypress, the versatility of the SK652 makes it the perfect companion for all your work and gaming needs.

