iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount keeps your iPhone 14 in view at $16 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $16.35 shipped. Down from the usual $23 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 30% in savings while coming within cents of the all-time low. This is the best we’ve seen since back over the holiday season, as well, and marks the second-best discount to date. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Head below for more.

This popular alternative at Amazon lets you mount your smartphone for less than the lead deal. Clocking in at just $10, this 3-in-1 mount arrives with an adjustable design that can be mounted just about anywhere from your dashboard to windshield and more. It won’t be quite as flexible as the iOttie model above, especially without the One Touch mechanism, but it helps keep your smartphone in-view for less.

If you’re like many of the other 9to5 readers who drive a Tesla, iOttie just released its very first accessories designed for the electric vehicle. Including a car mount designed to fit into your Model Y or Model 3’s cabin, it has a 3M adhesive for a seamless look. Plus, there’s also a new USB hub that outfits your ride with a pair of USB-C and USB-A charging ports that are more easily-accessible than normal.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 mount features:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

