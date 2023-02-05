Save up to 42% in Amazon’s new Fire tablet sale: Latest HD 8, kids models, more from $60

Joining the new denim and agave Kindle Paperwhite models that just launched with early price drops, Amazon has now kicked off another notable sale event on its lineup of Fire HD tablets. Alongside several configurations now matching our previous mentions, you’ll also find some of the latest at within $5 or $10 of the all-time lows. Most notably the all-new Fire HD 8 that released for the first time back in late September with a $100 regular price, you’ll now see a solid $40 price drop for the second-lowest total we have tracked. This one has only gone for less during the Black Friday/holiday events and that was just $5 under today’s deal. That offer, alongside a series of kids models, are waiting for you down below.

Amazon Fire HD tablet sale:

Fir HD Kids Edition deals:

Another notable deal we are still tracking on in-house Amazon gear is its latest smart remote. The new backlit Alexa Voice Remote Pro released late last year and is now seeing its first price drop down to $30 shipped. All of the details you need on that are waiting right here.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features:

Enhanced performance – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!