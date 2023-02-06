Apple Pencil 2 works with everything from M2 iPad Pros to iPad mini and more at $90

If you’ve picked up a new iPad since the start of the New Year or even since back over the holidays and still haven’t paired it with Apple Pencil 2, today’s your lucky day. Delivering the first price cut in 2023 as well as the best we’ve seen in nearly 2 months, Amazon is now marking down the must-have Apple accessory to $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at $39 in savings alongside a new chance to lock-in the second-best discount to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low that we last saw during the Black Friday holiday shopping season, as well.

Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 Pro models to iPad Air 5 and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Following the weekend, all of this week’s best Apple deals are now up for grabs in our relevant guide to get you shopping. We have some holdovers from the last work week, as well as a fresh assortment of offers to go alongside the featured price cut above. Though a real standout has to be the fresh price cut that just delivered the first chance to save in 2023 on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, which return to all-time low at $200.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

