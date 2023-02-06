ASUS’ regularly $2,000 ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $1,670

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,669.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,000, this solid $330 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this laptop. Today’s deal beats the previous low price we tracked by $30. The ROG Strix Scar will come powered by its Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor and RTX 3080 graphics to drive the 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz IPS type display that itself covers 100% of the sRGB color space. Combined with the 16GB of RAM, this laptop will be able to fully utilize the display in most games at high graphical settings. Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos support, a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

If you’d like to save some cash, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $812. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which are all downgrades over the laptop above. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

After you’re done here, be sure to head on over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to grab a second monitor or just looking to upgrade your existing one? We’re currently tracking the ViewSonic Elite 32-inch 4K 150Hz Gaming Monitor marked down to $800, the second-best price to date. This monitor is ready to take your gaming setup to the next level. Delivering HDMI 2.1 connectivity, you’ll find VRR 150Hz support for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well as your desktop or laptop at 4K. On top of that, ViewSonic includes its PureXP motion blur reduction, FreeSync Premium Pro support, and 99% coverage of both the sRGB and Adobe RGB color spectrum, making this the ideal choice for a multitude of uses. Plus, there’s 10-bit color depth support and HDR600 certification.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop features:

Compete at the highest level of Windows 11 gaming with the ROG Strix SCAR 15. Take on any challenge with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Go all-in on esports speed with an ultrafast panel up to 300Hz/3ms. Input every strike with precision on a responsive optical mechanical keyboard. With a competitive edge this sharp, you can dominate any arena.

