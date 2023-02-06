Google Pixel 7/Pro land at second-best prices from $499 at Amazon (Save $100+)

Joining in on the Pixel Buds discounts that went live this past weekend, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on both of Google’s latest Android smartphones. Leading the way, the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $749 shipped in several styles for the 128GB capacity. Down from $899, this is delivering $150 in savings as well as a match of the second-best price. We haven’t seen it sell for less in over a month, and that was just $10 less than today’s markdown. You can also save $100 on both of the 256GB and 512GB elevated storage capacities.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $499 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. This is also matching the second-best price to date at within $10 or so of the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen since sporadic discounts within the first week of the New Year, as well. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $100 off, too.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, just in a more compact build that comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

