Govee’s regularly $150 Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit returns to second-best price of $100

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit for $99.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $150, this $50 discount comes within $3 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, the Govee Glide Smart Wall Lights features 40+ preset scenes with the ability to make your own using the Govee Home app. These pieces simply click together and the eight segments and four corner pieces included in this set can be connected in any way. You will mount these light bars to your wall using 3M command strips so you can see the RGBIC technology in its full glory. Make sure to dive into our hands-on review to learn more about this wall light kit. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with 32.8-feet of Govee Smart LED Light Strips for $21. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, cameras, locks, and more. Looking for some light bars designed to provide backlighting? We’re currently tracking the Sengled RGBW Smart LED Light Bars marked down to $38.50, the new all-time low price. These light bars are the perfect way to bring immersive illumination to any area of your home. They can sync with your TV’s audio or be controlled hands-free through Assistant or Alexa, depending on what your needs are. The app (or smart home integration) also allows you to build automations, schedules, and more to ensure that your experience is top notch all around. These bars also can be mounted on a wall (or behind the TV) or there’s an included table top stand so you can set them anywhere.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 12 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Glide Wall Light can react in real time to any music & gaming audio with its built-in microphone and 12 vibrant music modes, so your gaming sessions and parties always stay lit.

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 76 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

