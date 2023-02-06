Sengled’s RGBW Smart LED Light Bars see 45% discount to new all-time low at $38.50

Amazon is now offering the Sengled RGBW Smart LED Light Bars for $38.49 shipped. Down from $70 at Amazon, this 45% discount beats the previous best price, last set in mid-January, by an additional $3.50 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These light bars are the perfect way to bring immersive illumination to any area of your home. They can sync with your TV’s audio or be controlled hands-free through Assistant or Alexa, depending on what your needs are. The app (or smart home integration) also allows you to build automations, schedules, and more to ensure that your experience is top notch all around. These bars also can be mounted on a wall (or behind the TV) or there’s an included table top stand so you can set them anywhere. Check out our hands-on coverage of Sengled’s lineup to learn more about what to expect from the company and then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then we recommend checking out the Sengled Smart Light Bulb that can be picked up for $15 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the same RGBW LEDs inside of it and you won’t be able to use the bulb in the same way as the light bars above. However, for a much lower cost you can add ambient lighting around your home in various ways, which is also a great way to place splashes of color to make different decor items pop.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found Amazon’s recent Wi-Fi 6E Fire TV Cube on sale at a new low from $119. The Fire TV Cube features a built-in Alexa-enabled smart speaker, meaning it can control either light above with simple voice commands while also overhauling your home theater setup.

Sengled LED Light Bar features:

Enhance TV/Movie/Sports/Gaming experiences with the Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor Light Bars. Sleek and stylish light bars can be mounted to flat surfaces or stand in various directions. Control your lights in multiple ways – On/Off, dimming, color change, color temperature change, schedule, scene setting. Dynamic audio-sync with built-in microphone for movie mode, game mode, music mode and more. Voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

