HYPER’s Big Game sale knocks 50% off metal MacBook hubs, HDMI adapters, more from $10

HYPER has now kicked off its Big Deals for the Big Game sale. Delivering a solid 50% off a range of its metal MacBook USB-C and 4K HDMI hubs as well as smaller adapters, cables, Surface Go add-ons, and more, this is a great chance to land some of the brand’s purpose built and high-quality accessories with a major discount. While we did see up to 60% in savings over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last year, today’s event knocks 50% off everything on these two landing pages when you apply code BIGGAME50 at checkout. Outside of the brief MagSafe stand deal we spotted last week, this marks the first major sale of the year and the best prices in months. Shipping is free in orders over $40 and be sure to head below for a closer look at the deals. 

HYPER Big Game sale:

The now live HYPER sale is joined by a series of rare offers on OWC’s Thunderbolt Docks that are now up to $50 off for a limited time. Get a closer look at hose deals right here and then dive into this all-time low offer on Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub that is now marked down to $160 shipped at Amazon. 

HYPER USB-C to 8K 60Hz/4K 144Hz HDMI Adapter features:

World’s first universal USB-C Adapter for 8K 60Hz HDR video output. Experience crystal clear 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with faster refresh rate and smoother video. World’s most compact USB-C to HDMI adapter designed to be sleek and portable. Experience high-resolution 8K 60Hz or 4K 144Hz video on HDMI displays with a faster refresh rate and smoother video. Adapter is designed to support the latest HDMI 2.1 specification

